THAI reduces flights to China

BANGKOK, 4 February 2020: Thai Airways International has reduced flights to major cities in China rather than halting services entirely.

Last week, the airline confirmed its cabin crews would wear masks and gloves to reduce the risk of contracting the Wuhan coronavirus during flights while introducing a strenuous sanitising regime between each service.

The World Health Organisations stopped short of saying airlines should ban flights to and from China even though the virus has now spread to every province in the country.

THAI’s revised schedule for flights to and from China effective 6 to 29 February 2020 is as follows:

1. On the Bangkok-Beijing-Bangkok route, reduced from two flights per day to one flight per day from 8-29 February 2020.

2. On the Bangkok-Shanghai-Bangkok route, reduced from two flights per day to one flight per day from 10-29 February 2020.

3. On the Bangkok-Guangzhou-Bangkok route, reduced from two flights per day to one flight per day from 8-29 February 2020.

4. On the Bangkok-Chengdu-Bangkok route, reduced from seven flights per week to five flights per week from 6-27 February 2020.

5. On the Bangkok-Kunming-Bangkok route, reduced from seven flights per week to three flights per week from 6-29 February 2020.

6. On the Bangkok-Xiamen-Bangkok route, reduced from four flights per week to two flights per week from 6-27 February 2020.