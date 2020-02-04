Fly better with Emirates in 2020

BANGKOK, 4 February 2020: It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, especially when it comes to treating the travel bug. Travellers will have fun curating another bumper year of travel with Emirates’ 2020 global fare promotion.

For a limited time, jet-setters in Thailand can look forward to great deals to key destinations in Emirates’ global network with special Business Class and Economy Class fares.





With return fares starting at only THB 4,830 in Economy Class or THB 10,105 in Business Class, travellers have another compelling reason to embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance. The fares are available from now until 16 February and are valid for travel until 15 December 2020.

Below are some of the featured destinations and starting from fares:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From (THB) Business Class Fares From (THB) Hong Kong 4,830 10,105 Dubai 15,025 40,035 Moscow 15,115 74,135 Milan 15,650 81,170 Zurich 15,820 76,340 Paris 16,645 69,045 London 16,995 75,630 New York 20,995 103,535

Fly Better, unmatched in-flight and on-ground experiences

Emirates believes in making every flight experience extraordinary. By making continued investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers travelling with Emirates are able to Fly Better on every single flight. Fly aboard the iconic Emirates A380 from Bangkok or the Boeing 777 from Phuket for unforgettable journeys to destinations in Emirates’ global network, spanning six continents.

With door-to-door chauffeur service and luxury on-ground lounges in select airports worldwide and onboard enhancements, travellers can Fly Better with a seamless travel experience even before boarding and after arrival at one’s destination.

An onboard shower spa, fine dining and lounge bar are some of the exclusive experiences for First Class travellers onboard the A380, while the Boeing 777 offers uncompromising luxury and privacy with an enclosed First Class Suite, and mood lighting set to provide unprecedented comfort for travellers, along with virtual windows and sleek leathery inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals, ensure that that all palates are matched.

Passengers travelling on the Boeing 777 Business Class enjoy unprecedented levels of comfort with wider and more ergonomic seats; while First and Business Class passengers onboard the A380 can socialise and enjoy drinks and canapes at the iconic Onboard Lounge. Kick back, relax and choose from more than 4,500 channels of the latest TV and on-demand content in multiple languages with Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system.

Passengers across all cabins can share their travel experience on social media and stay connected throughout the flight, with pre-loaded 20MB of free Wi-Fi data.

With the vibrant and dynamic city of Dubai as its hub, Emirates provides travellers with direct connections to more than 158 destinations in 84 countries and territories including 47 destinations in Europe; 22 in the Americas; 28 in Africa; 15 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia. Emirates operates 35 flights weekly to Dubai from Bangkok and two daily flights from Phuket (seasonal).

