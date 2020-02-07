THAI and TAT celebrate 60

BANGKOK, 7 February 2020: Thai Airways International and the Tourism Authority of Thailand launched the ’60 Happiness Routes @ Mueang Thai Series Campaign’ earlier this week that offers privileges to both Thai and foreign tourists to mark the 60th anniversary of both organisations.

TG and TAT will officially celebrate 60 years on 1 May 2020.

THAI’s executive vice president, commercial, Wiwat Piyawiro, said the campaign would boost travel to 60 destinations in Thailand.

During the anniversary celebrations that extend three seasons the sales themes are: Hello Winter Theme “Winter Sweet”; Hello Summer Theme “Summer Zap”; and Hello Rainy Theme “Mom & Me in the Rain”.

Under the “Winter Sweet” theme, THAI Economy and Royal Silk tickets and codeshare tickets on THAI Smile flights will cost THB,2,600 per person conditional on two people travelling together and THB2,300 each for four people travelling together.

The fare is applicable to 10 domestic destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Narathiwat.

Passengers can book seats and travel until 15 March 2020 under the winter theme. Passengers who purchase tickets on thaiairways.com have a chance to win free air tickets, hotel gift cards, package tours, and over 100 premium gifts from TAT.

Royal Orchid Holidays (ROH) is also offering the “Coffee & Tea Lover” package tour to Chiang Rai priced at THB18,860. Tourists will visit the Akha community to roast, brew, and produce drip coffee, Rong Suea Ten temple, and Choui Fong Tea plantation.

Reservations can be made now for travel from 21 to 23 February 2020.

The“Summer Zap” and “Mom & Me in the Rain” campaigns will be introduced in April and again in July.