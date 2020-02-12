More flight cuts to Mainland China

HONG KONG, 12 February 2020: Airlines continue to reduce services in Asia mainly to Mainland China as the death toll for the coronavirus exceeds 1,000.

British Airways confirmed Tuesday that cancellation of Mainland China services would continue to 1 April when the airline plans to resume some services. Reservations closed for travel through to 31 March.

Routes impacted by cancellations include London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing served by a daily Boeing 787 service and the London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong route served by daily flights.

Cathay Pacific has cancelled its Hong Kong – Beijing Capital and Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong services effective 9 February. It followed cuts in services from 21 flights weekly to daily on each of the routes.

Cathay Dragon will offer limited flights to Mainland China up until 28 March.

They include cuts from 42 to 14 flights weekly on the Hong Kong – Beijing Capital route.

Flights to Chengdu reduce from 14 to four weekly.

Shanghai Hongqiao flights drop from nine to seven weekly.

Flights to Shanghai Pu Dong reduce from 70 to seven weekly, and to Xiamen from 21 to seven weekly.

Until 28 March, Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will offer 39 weekly flights to Mainland China.

Singapore Airlines has made some flight changes on routes to Hong Kong and Mainland China, during March. On the route to Beijing, it will offer a single service instead of three daily flights through to 28 March.

On the Singapore – Hong Kong route, the airline will offer four daily services instead of six during March.

The Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong route will be served by a daily service down from four daily until 28 March.

Meanwhile, Airlineroutes reported Ural Airlines cut its Moscow – Beijing flights. The airline intended to fly a four weekly from 30 March but had not opened ticket sales.

(Source: Airlineroute)