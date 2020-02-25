Extra discount on domestic trips

BANGKOK, 25 February 2020: Travellers buying fares on AirAsia gain an extra THB100 discount when using the code “FDOFF100” for domestic bookings up until midnight on 26 February.

Starting fares for BIG members are THB 550 (pre-code).

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiyao explained the additional THB100 saving is valid for an unlimited number of flights and should stimulate domestic travel while benefiting frequent flyers.

“Every region of Thailand is still ready for tourism. AirAsia is working hard with every sector to encourage domestic travel by Thai people during this period” Santisuk said.

The “FDOFF100” code promotion will be valid for a three-day booking period that ends 26 February for flights up until 31 May 2020.

BIG members are already enjoying an additional discount that brings one-way sector fares down to just THB 550 THB (pre-code). Non-members can tap a THB 593 for fares to popular destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai, Krabi and Phuket from Bangkok.