Covid-19 reaches the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, 25 February 2020: The United Arab Emirates’ public health officials have indicated that at least 13 people, including foreign nationals from China and the Philippines, have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s public health officials are advising citizens to defer travel to Iran, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

All travellers arriving from China within the past 14 days are subject to health screenings and entry restrictions.

Jordan has barred entry for travellers who transited through China within 14 days of their planned arrival in Jordan. Travellers from other countries who show symptoms associated with the Covid-19 virus will be moved to Al Bashir Hospital in Amman for a 14-day quarantine period.

Israel has barred Japanese and South Korean nationals from entering the country after at least nine tourists who visited Israel and the West Bank last week were confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Some 200 people in Be’er Sheva and other cities were quarantined.

Travel restrictions remain in place for China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Thailand. Israeli nationals arriving from affected countries are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

On Sunday evening Israeli authorities denied disembarkation of 200 Korean passengers who arrived on Korean Air. They returned to Seoul the same evening.

Officials said they denied entry to the Koreans after Covid-19 cases increased to 763 in South Korea at the weekend.