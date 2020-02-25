Memories Group moves managers

YANGON, 25 February 2020: Memories Group has announced the appointment of Thibaut Stettler as hotel manager at Awei Metta hotel in Yangon.

Outgoing GM Eric Laurent takes over as general manager at the firm’s sister resort, Awei Pila, in the Mergui Archipelago.

A Swiss national Thibaut Stettler has worked in the hotel sector for more than 12 years. Born in Jakarta and having spent most of his life in Asia, Stettler joined Memories Group in Myanmar in 2016, originally as a business development associate before being handed the job of hotel manager at the Keinnara Hpa-an, a 19-key eco-lodge in Karen State.

Situated close to the city’s international airport, Awe Metta has 46 rooms and is close to the Pun Hlaing Golf Course, which is recognized as the top course in Myanmar.

Laurent moves to Awei Pila as its general manager. The resort is located on a private island in the Mergui Archipelago, one of the newest destinations in Southeast Asia.

Awei Pila is now in its second season (October through May) and features 24 yurt-like villas at a beach location.

Awei Metta and Awei Pila are part of the Memories Group, which owns and operates resorts and travel experiences across the country, including the iconic Balloons Over Bagan flights and a yachting outfit, Burma Boating, which offers weekly sailing excursions and private charters around the Mergui Archipelago.