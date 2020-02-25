Crystal clear at the TRAVVY awards

MIAMI, 25 February 2020: Crystal has won top honours awarded by travel advisors, winning gold and silver in six prestigious categories in the 2020 Travvy Awards.

During a gala ceremony held in New York City last week, Crystal and its brand experiences were among the travel industry’s best and brightest honored at the sixth annual Travvy Awards, hosted by travAlliancemedia and voted on by thousands of actively working travel professionals.

Earning Gold Awards were Crystal Cruises for “Best Luxury Cruise Line” and Crystal Esprit for “Best Small-Sized Cruise Ship,” as hundreds of individual awards were given to destinations, hotels, tour operators and services and more.

Also honoured in the 2020 Travvy Awards were Silver Award-winning Crystal River Cruises, for “Best River Cruise Line”; Crystal Symphony for “Best Luxury Cruise Ship,” “Best Cruise Mid-Size Cruise Ship” and “Best Cruise Ship Overall.”