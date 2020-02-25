Diamond Princess books a deep clean

SINGAPORE 25 February 2020: Princess Cruises announced Monday a global search for a best-in-class service provider with advanced, scientifically proven cleaning and disinfection capabilities to perform work onboard Diamond Princess.

The work will begin after the guests and crew have disembarked, following the quarantine of the ship in Yokohama.

Princess is seeking proposals and estimates from the most technologically advanced service providers in this business. The company is in action to manage an extensive out of service cleaning, disinfection and refurbishment period.

“Our focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of our guests and crew. We are seeking to identify the best resources to partner with to clean and disinfect the ship from bow to stern,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz. “To accomplish this critically important undertaking, Princess will engage a vendor that has experience in significant cleaning and disinfection projects and experience in the use of the disinfectant agent Virox®, which is well-known to be an effective disinfectant. The expert use of personal protective equipment is also a requirement for the chosen service provider.”

Diamond Princess is a 115,875 gross ton passenger vessel which operates as a floating hotel and resort. The company has detailed the areas and requirements for cleaning and disinfecting of the entire ship and facilities as well as soft furnishings.

Princess is seeking a specialist vendor prepared to work within set standards and across government entities. Companies who wish to submit a proposal should be prepared to comply with detailed standards set forth by experts in health protocols and administration such as the Japanese Ministry of Health, the US Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation, in addition to the operational standards established by Princess Cruises.

Diamond Princess was built in Japan and is homeported in Japan.