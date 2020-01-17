Mövenpick picks up new resort in Vietnam

HANOI, 17 January 2020: Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed Brice Borin as general manager of a new Mӧvenpick property on Cam Ranh beach in Khanh Hoa province, on the country’ south-central coast.

A French national, Borin has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, 20 of which have been spent in the Asia Pacific working for properties such as Soori Bali, The Regent Phuket Cape Panwa and The Regent Maldives, and also oversaw the opening of three Anantara resorts.

Most recently, he two years with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, including a spell as the pre-opening GM of Mӧvenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives.

His latest posting, Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh, started welcoming guests in December 2019.

The property comprises 250 rooms and suites, 118 pool villas and 132 residences. It also has six F&B outlets, a spa and meeting space.

Located just 6 km from Cam Ranh International Airport, Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh is Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ first beachfront resort in Vietnam.