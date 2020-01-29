Centara supports local community

HUA HIN, Thailand, 29 January 2020: Centara Grand Hua Hin 8th Annual Scholarship Ceremony presented THB 150,000 worth of scholarships and gifts to underprivileged children earlier this month.

The annual scholarship ceremony hosted at the hotel’s Colonial Hall, support the Hua Hin’s local community.

Led by David Martens, general manager & corporate director of operations Hua Hin, Krabi, Samui & Vietnam, the event also welcomed Sirapan Kamolpramote, adviser to the Mayor of Hua Hin, Soraya Homchuen, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (Prachuap Khirikhan Office) and Wassana Srikanchana, 0resident of the Cha-Am Hua Hin Tourism Business Association.

They joined the ceremony to congratulate the students, personally presenting each child with scholarships and gifts such as bikes, radio, mobile phones, sports equipment as well as school uniforms.

By partnering with Jamsai Publishing Thailand, the hotel also sponsored 500 brand new books for school libraries, broadening the range of resources to which they can refer students.

Martens said: “My team and I are very glad to see another successful year that Centara Grand Hua Hin is able to take part in supporting the local community and improve early childhood education in Hua Hin.

“This year, we have significantly raised donations to over THB150,000, for 50 students from four schools. Since 2012, the hotel has raised over THB 650,000 and awarded over 400 scholarships. Of course, this success is made possible thanks to the supports from Hua Hin Municipality, TAT, and other private sectors. I do hope that this will set a new standard of how a business supports and motivates for better community engagement.”

First opened its doors to welcome guests in the early 1920s, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is one of the oldest hotels in Asia set in seaside gardens and close to the town centre.

(Source Centara Hotels and Resorts)