Ponant hires chief hospitality officer

SINGAPORE, 29 June 2026: Ponant Explorations announces the appointment of Gino Andreetta as Chief Client & Hospitality Officer, effective 1 July 2026.

Reporting directly to the CEO and joining Ponant’s Executive Committee, he will lead the newly created Client & Hospitality division, a strategic function designed to elevate the end-to-end guest experience and support the company’s ambition to become the undisputed leader in exploration travel.

Photo credit: Ponant Explorations. Gino Andreetta, Chief Client & Hospitality Officer.

With more than 35 years of international experience in luxury travel and hospitality across four continents, Andreetta brings a combination of strategic vision, operational excellence and customer-centric leadership.

Throughout his career with Club Med, he has successfully driven premium repositioning initiatives, accelerated digital transformation, expanded brands into new markets and transformed customer experience standards while embedding environmental responsibility and talent development at the heart of business performance.

Under Andreetta’s leadership, the division will bring together Hotel Design & Operations, Product Design & Development, Explorations, Client Satisfaction and Onboard Activities, ensuring a seamless and distinctive guest journey at every stage of the experience.

(Source: Ponant Explorations)