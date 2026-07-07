Agoda data refreshes Thailand’s tourism outlook

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals fresh insights into the Thai travel landscape for the first half of 2026.

Based on accommodation searches made from 1 January to 10 June, for check-ins between 1 January and 30 June 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, Agoda’s data shows Malaysia leading international travel interest in Thailand, followed by South Korea, China, India, and Japan to round out the top five.

A standout in this year’s ranking is China, which climbed from seventh place in 2025 to third in 2026, recording a 38% year-on-year growth in searches on the platform. Together, the top five reflect a diverse and growing mix of markets drawn to Thailand from across Asia.

Agoda’s insights also point to several other markets maintaining strong interest in Thailand, with Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia all featuring in the top nine. The search patterns reveal that Thailand’s appeal is not concentrated in one corner of Asia: it spans Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia alike, making it one of the most consistently sought-after destinations in the region.

When it comes to where travellers are heading, Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket remain the top three destinations on Agoda’s platform, based on accommodation searches, reflecting their enduring appeal across visitor profiles. Chiang Mai holds fourth place, with searches pointing to sustained interest in Thailand’s north, while Hua Hin/Cha-am rounds out the top five as a favourite for those seeking a quieter coastal escape within easy reach of Bangkok.

Beyond the top five, the ranking reveals that travellers are increasingly looking beyond the historically popular. Destinations like Khao Yai, Kanchanaburi, and Nakhon Nayok feature among the top twenty, suggesting a growing appetite for inland and nature-focused travel. Meanwhile, island destinations including Krabi, Koh Samui, Ko Samet, and Ko Tao continue to hold strong, showing that Thailand’s coastal appeal remains as compelling as ever. Taken together, the spread of the top twenty paints a picture of a destination that offers something for every type of traveller.

Agoda Country Director for Thailand and Indochina, Akaporn Rodkong, shared: “The trends we are seeing in the first half of 2026 reinforce what we have long believed about Thailand’s position in the region. That diversity is a sign of a maturing destination. It reflects Agoda’s role in helping travellers discover more of what Thailand has to offer beyond the well-known names. We remain committed to supporting Thailand’s growth as a travel destination, and to being the platform that helps people to see the world for less.”

(Source: Agoda)