Mandarin language cruises set sail

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2026: Viking Yidun embarked on her 60-day ‘Afro-Euro-Asian Discovery Journey’ from Shanghai on 5 June, which will call at 27 destinations across 16 countries.

The ship reached Hong Kong, her first stop in the voyage, followed by Singapore on 12 June. It last visited Singapore in January this year while on a 32-day voyage from Yokohama to Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Viking. Viking Yidin.

After Singapore, the ship sailed on to Port Klang, Penang and Langkawi in Malaysia, Phuket, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, and the Maldives. Once it navigates the Cape of Good Hope, Namibia and Morocco, it will sail into the Mediterranean before arriving in Barcelona in early August

This voyage is Viking’s first Mandarin-language transcontinental itinerary, and the ship will offer full Mandarin-language services for its inaugural Mediterranean season from the fall to spring of next year. Viking YIdun is now sailing under the Norwegian flag.

The 930-guest Viking Yidun is targeting the Greater China and Southeast Asia Fly-Cruise markets, which show strong potential, with the current Shanghai-to-Barcelona itinerary already sold out.

The Yidun’s offerings make it easy for Chinese cruisers, as airport transfers to and from the ports on embarkation and disembarkation days are provided, and shore excursions are included in the cruise fares. Wi-fi onboard is complimentary, and gratuities/taxes are included.

Dining onboard Viking Yidun features eight destination-focused venues, ranging from elegant multi-course dining rooms to casual cafes, with a daily dim sum trolley in the main dining room. The Wintergarden offers afternoon tea, and Manfredi’s Italian Restaurant offers authentic Tuscan and Roman cuisine, antipasti, and regional wines. There is also a Norwegian deli and private dining rooms at The Chef’s Table.

Almost every crew member on the ship is Chinese or speaks Mandarin, and shore excursions, which are included in the cruise fare, are also conducted in Mandarin. There are no triple or quad cabins, and there is no casino onboard. As the ship does not have onboard facilities for small children, children under eight are not allowed to sail on the Yidun.

Sample itineraries of the Mediterranean season

13-day Mediterranean Odyssey, 2 to 14 September 2026 — embarking from Venice, sailing to Sibenik, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Naples, Rome, Florence, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona. Guests will spend an overnight in both Venice and Barcelona, pre-and post-sailing.

10-day Greece & the Adriatic, 5 to 14 October 2026 — embarking from Athens, sailing to Santorini, Olympia, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Zadar, Piran and Venice. Guests will spend the night in Athens before sailing.

10-day Empires of the Mediterranean — three sailings in November and December 2026. The first sailing embarks from Venice to Ancona, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Crete, Athens, Ephesus and Istanbul. Guests will spend one overnight in Istanbul post-cruise, after which the ship sails on a similar itinerary from Istanbul to Venice. The third sailing is from Venice to Barcelona.