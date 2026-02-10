SHR UK hotels adopt Ultimate Collection brand

BANGKOK, 11 February 2026: S Hotels & Resorts PCL (SET: SHR), the international hospitality company under Singha Estate PCL, has unveiled the revitalised look of two flagship UK assets – Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh and The Grand Hotel Leicester.

It also marks a new chapter for both landmark properties under the Unlimited Collection brand by The Ascott Limited, which will reposition the flagship assets to strengthen the brand’s presence across European markets.

Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection is centrally located on Princes Street.

Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh completed its rebranding in Q4 2024, revealing newly renovated rooms that blend Scottish charm with contemporary flair.

The Grand Hotel Leicester has undergone a comprehensive transformation, including updates to its façade, public areas, and rooms, culminating in its grand reopening on 2 February 2026.

This initiative reflects SHR’s long-term vision to reposition several of its core UK properties as lifestyle hotels designed for domestic and international travellers.

To enhance performance across its UK portfolio, SHR has partnered with The Ascott Limited. Guests staying at these hotels will benefit from Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), the group’s global loyalty programme, which supports repeat visits and enhances guest engagement. The strategy is already yielding positive results, with occupancy reaching nearly 98% in Q3 2025.

Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection is centrally located on Princes Street, offering a blend of heritage and urban retreat. Formerly the Royal Hotel in the early 1800s, it now features 169 rooms, many with uninterrupted views of Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street Gardens and the historic Old Town. The hotel’s central location, opposite the Scott Monument and National Gallery, makes it the ideal launchpad for exploring the capital.

The Grand Hotel Leicester, known as the only 1900s-built hotel in the city, is located on Granby Street in Leicester’s city centre, within walking distance of Leicester Railway Station and close to key cultural attractions and business districts. The hotel offers 104 renovated rooms alongside flexible meeting and event spaces.

Building on the successful repositioning of its Edinburgh and Leicester properties, SHR says it is “accelerating the next phase of its UK portfolio evolution, with additional key hotels to be rebranded in support of its long-term growth strategy in the UK.”

(Source: S Hotels and Resorts PCL)