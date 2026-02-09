Türkiye rises in the tourism charts

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 February 2026: Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, announced this week the country’s 2025 tourism results at a press conference held in İstanbul.

In 2025, Türkiye recorded 64 million tourist arrivals, the minister revealed, noting that tourism revenues reached USD 65 billion.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Türkiye Minister of Culture and Tourism highlighted that Turkish tourism has become a force not only regionally but also globally, according to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

In 2017, Türkiye ranked 8th among countries hosting the most tourists worldwide, but by 2024 it had risen to 4th place.

In terms of tourism revenue, Türkiye ranked 15th in 2017 but had climbed to 7th by 2024, while announcing a target of USD68 billion in tourist receipts for 2026.

Minister Ersoy stated that Türkiye’s tourism sector has moved beyond just sea, sand, and sun tourism; there is a growing diversity in many areas such as culture and faith tourism, nature and eco-tourism, archaeology, health and thermal tourism, gastronomy, congress and fair tourism, cruise tourism, and winter tourism.

Minister Ersoy stated that the ‘Heritage for the Future’ vision and Night Museum projects are among the country’s achievements.

Some highlights from Türkiye’s 2025 tourism results:

Türkiye’s three biggest markets:

1. The Russian Federation: 6.90 million;

2. Germany: 6.75 million;

3. UK: 4.27 million.

(Source: Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency)