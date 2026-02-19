Tourism Malaysia welcomes CNY travellers

SEPANG, 20 February 2025: In conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, Tourism Malaysia marked the Chinese New Year festive season with a series of celebratory engagements earlier this week for both domestic and international visitors at Malaysia’s main gateway, KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

The initiatives highlighted Malaysia’s rich multicultural heritage while reaffirming the nation’s reputation for warm hospitality, vibrant festivities, and cultural inclusivity.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, welcomed Lunar New Year visitors by presenting VM2026 souvenirs.

The main welcoming event was held on Tuesday at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and 2, one of the country’s primary international gateways.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing personally greeted arriving visitors by presenting Visit Malaysia 2026 souvenirs. The event was attended by representatives of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and key stakeholders from the Malaysian tourism industry, reflecting strong public–private collaboration to enhance visitor experiences.

The celebrations were further enlivened by a cultural highlight of the Chinese New Year that represents unity, abundance, and shared prosperity. Visitors were also treated to a vibrant showcase of Malaysian traditional attire reflecting the nation’s diverse cultural tapestry, followed by an energetic lion dance performance synonymous with the festive season. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the official Visit Malaysia 2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, appeared in specially designed festive-themed attire, delighting visitors and creating engaging photo opportunities that enhanced the overall arrival experience.

Celebrating the first day of the Chinese New Year today, Malaysia’s premier gateways welcomed visitors on 32 flights carrying a total of 8,840 passengers recorded during the peak arrival windows between 0700 and 1030 at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, boosting international travel to the country during the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

The Chinese New Year airport welcome receptions at more than 13 international border entry points were part of Tourism Malaysia’s broader VM2026 strategy to elevate first-touch visitor experiences, strengthen destination branding, and showcase Malaysia as a welcoming, safe, and culturally rich destination year-round.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)