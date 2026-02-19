Radisson Rewards signals new partnerships

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2026: Radisson Rewards, the global loyalty programme for Radisson Hotel Group, has surpassed 27 million members within three years, reflecting its rapid growth and strong global appeal.

In 2025, the programme introduced a series of new and expanded partnerships across the banking, travel, and lifestyle sectors, strengthening its commitment to making earning and using points easier, more relevant, and more rewarding for members worldwide.

Photo credit: Radisson Hotel Group.

As part of Radisson Rewards’ expansion strategy across high-growth regions, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the programme has significantly broadened its global banking network in 2025.

These partnerships form part of a broader expansion strategy in Radisson Hotel Group’s high-growth markets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and India, and enable clients to seamlessly convert points from the bank’s loyalty programme to Radisson Rewards points.

As the largest bank in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Al Rajhi Bank joins Radisson Hotel Group as a significant new partner, marking a major milestone in the group’s expansion across the Kingdom. A new partnership with HSBC Bank in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates further strengthens this momentum. Together with AI-enabled meetings and events solutions and culturally tailored F&B concepts, these initiatives deepen Radisson Hotel Group’s connection with guests and loyalty members throughout the region.

The group has achieved record growth in India, signing 33 new hotels and expanding into 11 new cities in 2025. It has now partnered with HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector bank, and Axis Bank, the third-largest private-sector bank, to offer guests and clients unrivalled access to hotels and rewards.

Further strengthening its travel ecosystem, Radisson Rewards has extended its partnership with GetYourGuide, a booking platform for tours, attractions, excursions, and activities worldwide.

(Source: Radisson Hotel Group)