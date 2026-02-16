Minor expands in the Adriatic

BANGKOK, 17 February 2026: Minor Hotels has announced the signing of a management agreement with MK Group for two new additions to its portfolio on Europe’s Adriatic coast.

Since 12 February 2026, Minor Hotels has managed the two properties that are scheduled to reopen for the 2026 season in late March.

Palace Hotel Portoroz.

Following extensive refurbishment programmes, the resorts will relaunch in Q1 2027 under the group’s luxury Anantara and Minor Reserve Collection flags.

The hotels add two new countries to Minor Hotels’ global portfolio, marking the group’s debut in Croatia and Slovenia.

Debuting in the Slovenian resort town of Portorož, the 184-key Hotel Palace Portorož offers beach access and a dedicated events area, delivering a balanced experience for both leisure and business guests. Following the refurbishment, the property will relaunch in Q1 2027 as Hotel Palace Portoroz, Minor Reserve Collection Slovenia.

Located less than a 30-minute drive from Portorož, Adriatic Istria Resort will mark Minor Hotels’ entry into Croatia. Set in Savudrija on the Istrian peninsula, the 186‑key property features three restaurants and four bars, as well as a dedicated MICE area, supporting growing demand for corporate retreats and events.

The resort is also home to the premier golf course of the Adriatic, with the picturesque 18-hole, par 72 Golf Adriatic PGA National Croatia course running from the hotel alongside the coastline.

The property will undergo an extensive refurbishment and will relaunch as Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort in early 2027.

The two hotels are owned by MK Group, a company that has held a leading position in the Adriatic region’s economy for more than four decades, with businesses across tourism, real estate, renewable energy, agriculture, and the food industry. MK Group operates in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro.

(Source: Minor Hotels)