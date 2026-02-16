BANGKOK, 17 February 2026: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, has reinforced its commitment to providing world-class hospitality across Bangkok’s dynamic and diverse districts with the opening of Best Western Matter Tiwanon Hotel.

Set in Nonthaburi, just north of the Thai capital, the hotel offers easy access to key attractions and transport links. It is also conveniently located near IMPACT Arena & Convention Centre, the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex, World Medical Hospital, Central Plaza Chaeng Wattana retail mall, and Ko Kret, the heritage-rich island famed for its traditional pottery. This contemporary hotel is perfectly positioned for every traveller. Downtown Bangkok is easily accessible via the MRT Pink Line and elevated expressways, and Don Mueang International Airport is only a short drive away.

Blending the renowned international standards of Best Western with local design elements, 68 rooms and suites at Best Western Matter Tiwanon Hotel offer guests a relaxing stay in modern, well-appointed rooms, where guests can dine at the hotel’s restaurant, which specializes in authentic Thai and international cuisines, grab light bites and cool refreshments in the lobby café, and stay in shape at the well-equipped fitness center. A choice of versatile meeting rooms offers an ideal venue for intimate events, from training sessions to strategy meetings.

Members of Best Western Rewards, the award-winning loyalty programme that’s free to join, can enjoy exclusive benefits and points that never expire. These points can be redeemed for exciting rewards such as free room nights, airline miles, and gift cards.

“Nonthaburi is one of Bangkok’s most vibrant neighbouring provinces, yet it is often overlooked by travellers to the Thai capital. Whether guests plan to watch international performances at IMPACT Arena, attend major global conferences, shop, or explore Thailand’s rich cultural heritage at Ko Kret, this area offers truly rewarding experiences. By bringing our world-renowned hospitality standards to this compelling destination, we aim to help even more people explore the many wonders of Bangkok,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels, WorldHotels)