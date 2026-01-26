Singapore Airshow spectacular in the clouds

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2026: Singapore Airshow will be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from 3 to 8 February, featuring eight aerial displays by six air forces and two commercial aircraft manufacturers, promising a thrilling showcase of aerobatics and aerial capabilities for aviation fans.

This edition’s flying display line-up brings together a mix of modern combat and commercial aircraft. Making its debut at Singapore Airshow 2026 is the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Returning to Singapore Airshow 2026 are several renowned military aerobatic teams known for their precision flying performances, including the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team.

Representing the host nation, the Republic of Singapore Air Force will present its Integrated Display Team featuring the F-16C fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter, demonstrating the close coordination and precision of the pilots and the dedication and professionalism of the ground crew to ensure the aircraft are flight-ready.

Commercial aviation enthusiasts will not be disappointed, with two headline-making aircraft in the line-up. Airbus’ A350-1000 will return to the skies over Changi Exhibition Centre with its signature blend of elegance and power. COMAC’s C919 narrow-body airliner will also take to the air, reflecting the rapid advances in next-generation commercial aviation.

Organiser of the Singapore Airshow, Experia Events’ Managing Director Leck Chet Lam said: “The flying displays are always among the most anticipated highlights of the Singapore Airshow, and the 2026 line-up reflects the strong international support for the event. We are pleased to present a diverse mix of military and commercial aircraft that showcases both cutting-edge technology and the skill of aircrew from around the world. We look forward to welcoming industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts and the public to enjoy these spectacular aerial performances.”

Flying displays will be held daily at 1200 on 3 February, and at 1100 on 4 and 5 February; during Weekend@Airshow, they will be held twice a day at 1100 and 1530 on 7 and 8 February.

In addition to the aerial performances, Singapore Airshow 2026 will feature an extensive static display comprising more than 35 aircraft spanning commercial, business, military and unmanned platforms from leading manufacturers and operators, including Airbus, Bombardier, COMAC, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, Pilatus and Textron Aviation, alongside military assets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and United States Air Force.

Weekend@Airshow tickets can be purchased from SISTIC at the following prices: SGD39 for adults, SGD19 for children aged 3 to 12 years, and SGD250 for the group package, which includes four tickets and one car park label.

About Singapore Airshow

The biennial Singapore Airshow is organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd. For more information on Singapore Airshow, visit www.singaporeairshow.com.

(Source: Experia Events Pte Ltd)