Batik Air flags service to Xining

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 January 2026: Malaysia’s budget airline Batik Air confirms it will launch a weekly flight to Xining, the capital of Qinghai Province in northwestern China, from its home base here in the Malaysian capital this April.

Xining, perched at an elevation of about 2,270 metres on the northeastern edge of the Tibetan Plateau, serves as a gateway to Tibet; the “Roof of the World.”

Batik Air will launch the KUL-XNN route on 18 April, deploying its A330 with 298 seats for the weekly Saturday departure.

Flight schedule

OD686 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1600 and arrives in Xining (XNN) at 2130. (Saturday).

OD687 departs Xining (XNN) at 2330 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0515. (Sunday).

Historically, Xining was a vital hub on the Silk Road and the Tang-Tubo Ancient Road. It is recognised as a multicultural city where Han, Tibetan, and Hui Muslim cultures blend seamlessly.

Why travel to Xining

Gateway to Tibet: Xining is the starting point of the famous Qinghai-Tibet Railway, the world’s highest railway. Travellers spend a few days here to acclimatise to the altitude before heading off to Lhasa.

Natural wonders

Qinghai Lake: About 150 km from the city, it is China’s largest inland saltwater lake. In summer, the surrounding shores are covered in vibrant yellow rapeseed flowers, contrasting with the deep azure water.

Chaka Salt Lake: Known as the “Mirror of the Sky,” its shallow, crystallised surface creates a perfect reflection of the clouds and sky, making it a dream destination for photographers.

Kanbula National Forest Park: Famed for its unique “Danxia” landforms (red sandstone cliffs) and the emerald waters of the Lijiaxia Reservoir.

Spiritual and architectural landmarks

Kumbum (Ta’er) Monastery: One of the six great monasteries of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. It is the birthplace of Tsongkhapa (the school’s founder) and is renowned for its “Three Wonders”: butter sculptures, barola (embossed embroidery), and intricate murals.

Dongguan Giant Mosque: One of the largest and oldest mosques in northwest China. Its architecture is a unique blend of traditional Chinese palace styles and Islamic design.

Beichan Temple: A Taoist temple “hanging” on the side of a cliff, offering panoramic views of the city.

Travel tips

Best time to visit: While most of China swelters in July and August, Xining remains remarkably cool, with average highs around 17°C to 19°C. This makes it a premier destination for domestic travellers looking to escape the heat. Visit from May to September. If you go in July, you can catch the peak blooming season of the rapeseed flowers around Qinghai Lake.

Altitude prep: Xining stands at 2,270 metres, so stay hydrated and avoid heavy exercise on your first day in the city to help your body adjust before heading to higher ground.

Foodie essential: Do not leave without trying Gaba Yogurt — it’s thick, creamy, and distinctively “Xining.”

Logistics: Xining is the starting point for the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. If planning to take the train to Lhasa, book your tickets at least 30 days in advance.

(Source: Batik Air, Kayak, Guide details compiled with the assistance of Gemini by Google)