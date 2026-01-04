Lot Polish announces Bangkok comeback

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2026: Poland’s national airline, Lot Polish, will resume flights to Bangkok, Thailand, on 26 October 2026, with the five-weekly service already on sale through the airline’s website and online travel agencies.

The airline last operated the Warsaw-Bangkok route in May 2000, using a Boeing 767-200ER, supported mainly by Polish tour operators. This time round, it is scheduling a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with round-trip fares starting at EUR890 (USD930).

Photo credit: Lot Polish Airlines. Bangkok will welcome the return of Lot Polish this October, after a 20-year gap.

Following the recent announcement of flights between Warsaw and San Francisco on 6 May 2026, LOT Polish Airlines confirmed it will resume service to Bangkok on 26 October 2026, in response to growing travel demand on routes to Southeast Asia for both tourists and business travellers.

The Warsaw-Bangkok route will operate year-round, departing Warsaw on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a flight time of 10 hours and 20 minutes.

Flight schedule

LO65 will depart Warsaw (WAW) at 1425 and arrive in Bangkok (BKK) at 0645 plus a day.

LO66 will depart Bangkok (BKK) at 0845 and arrive in Warsaw (WAW) at 1440. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday). Flight time is 11 hours and 55 minutes.

LOT Polish discontinued its Bangkok route 20 years ago to focus on launching more flights to North America. At the time, the airline said fare yields on the Bangkok route were weak compared with destinations in North America and subsequently limited services to just a few ad hoc seasonal charters mainly to Phuket in southern Thailand.

LOT offers direct long-haul flights to the US, Canada, India, Japan, and South Korea. It operates long-haul flights using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with 294 seats (252 economy, 21 business class and 21 premium economy).

(Source: TTRW)