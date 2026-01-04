KUCHING, 5 January 2026: Sarawak’s historic flight from Tanjung Datu to Lawas, positioning Sarawak as the Gateway to Borneo, was officially unveiled as a Guinness World Records (GWR) achievement during the Countdown 2026 celebrations at the Kuching Waterfront.

Recognised worldwide as the definitive authority on record-breaking achievements, Guinness World Records provides independent verification and global credibility to milestones achieved across countries, industries and cultures.

The record-setting journey traversed Sarawak’s diverse landscapes and significant landmarks, symbolising the state’s scale, connectivity and ambition. Beyond its technological achievement, the initiative stands as a powerful symbol of Sarawak’s scale, connectivity and ambition, reinforcing its positioning as the Gateway to Borneo.

Achieving a Guinness World Records title places Sarawak among an international community of record-holders, reinforcing the state’s international standing while celebrating a moment of collective pride for its people.

“This achievement goes beyond setting a world record. It reflects Sarawak’s readiness to lead with bold ideas, innovation and confidence as we stepped into 2026,” said YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak. “Announcing this Guinness World Record on New Year’s Eve is a strong signal of the momentum Sarawak is building as we prepare to welcome global travellers.”

The Guinness World Records announcement marked a meaningful moment of pride for Sarawakians during Countdown 2026, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourism visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)