Crystal lines up its third ship

MELBOURNE, 30 January 2026: Crystal, a cruise line under Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, is entering 2026 with strong commercial momentum as it marks the next chapter in the brand’s revival.

Confidence in its long-term future is underscored by the announcement of Crystal Grace, the brand’s first new ocean ship in 25 years, scheduled for delivery in May 2028.

Photo credit: A&K. Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

The 650-guest, all-suite vessel will represent a natural evolution of Crystal’s design and service philosophy, with generous public spaces, world-class dining and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in the segment. Crystal Grace’s 2028 inaugural season is set to go on sale in April 2026.

Following its acquisition by A&K Travel Group in 2022, Crystal has undergone a transformation. The brand’s two ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, returned to service in 2023 after extensive multi-million-dollar refurbishments, re-emerging with larger, refined suites, enhanced public spaces and a renewed focus on space, service and sophisticated elegance.

2025 marked Crystal’s second full year of operations, representing an important period of stabilisation and growth. During the year, the brand achieved net positive profitability, a foundation that continues to translate into strong demand.

Looking ahead, the 2026 Asia season is nearing capacity, with Alaska also filling up fast, while the Mediterranean and Northern Europe continue to perform exceptionally well. Select sailings remain available, particularly on summer and autumn voyages, including in The Americas and Caribbean and Europe and the Mediterranean.

Crystal’s pioneering partnership with sister brand Abercrombie & Kent was brought to life through the ‘By Abercrombie & Kent’ programme. Throughout 2025, Crystal significantly expanded this portfolio of A&K-curated journeys, integrating shore experiences, overland adventures and pre- and post-cruise extensions directly into its itineraries.

Additionally, the brands announced a transformative new chapter for A&K’s Expedition Cruises division through a strategic partnership with Crystal, which will deliver A&K’s cultural voyages aboard Crystal’s fleet. The initial August 2026 sailing sold out within weeks, and 10 more voyages are scheduled for 2027.

(Source: A&K)