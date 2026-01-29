Asia Pacific events calendar looks positive

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2026: New data reveals a projected business events spend of over USD250 million this year as The Meetings Show Asia Pacific prepares for its third edition, to be held in Singapore from 14 to 15 April 2026.

Over half (52%) of event planners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) expect to produce more meetings in 2026. 41% anticipate producing the same performance as last year. Only 5% predict a drop in production compared to 9% a year ago.

Photo credit: Northstar Meetings Group.

The new data comes from a survey of 167 planners in the APAC region by Cvent and Northstar Meetings Group, organiser of The Meetings Show Asia Pacific.

However, despite the anticipated uplift in volume, only one quarter (28%) of planners expect to see an increase in attendees. This compares to 45% last year.

MCI Middle East Regional Director – Business Development, Alexander John, will attend The Meetings Show Asia Pacific 2026 in Singapore as a hosted buyer.

He explains what’s driving this growth: “There’s a measurable shift in economic momentum and demand coming from APAC. The region is now large enough — and increasingly integrated sufficiently — to generate more of its growth internally, even while remaining deeply connected to global markets. For example, East Asia and the Pacific alone have a population of 2.39 billion and a GDP of USD32 trillion (2024), creating a scale of domestic and regional demand that can support organic growth.

“That scale is reinforced by deeper intra-regional trade. UN ESCAP notes that in 2024, intra-Asia-Pacific trade accounted for 53% of the region’s exports and 56% of its imports, meaning more than half of goods trade is now anchored within the region itself (not primarily dependent on Western markets).

“APAC’s combination of massive market size, rising intra-regional trade intensity, and still-strong growth expectations helps it absorb shocks better than smaller, less-integrated regions – while not making it immune to global downturns, tariffs, or financial tightening.”

Northstar Travel Group Asia Events Director Nelson Khoosaid: “With overwhelming market interest in The Meetings Show Asia Pacific, buyer applications reveal strong sentiments that APAC continues to demonstrate strength and resilience in MICE activities. Collectively, buyers project an annual meeting spend of over USD250 million, with strong demand for Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.”

The research also shows significantly higher optimism among planners in APAC than last year and than their counterparts in EMEA and North America.

70% of APAC planners are more optimistic than 44% in EMEA and 32% in North America.

Last year, these stats were 63% (APAC) and 47% in EMEA and North America.

Only 20% of APAC planners are less optimistic, compared to 26% in EMEA and 32% in North America.

“The region has not only recovered from the pandemic but is now experiencing a strong and sustained phase of growth,” adds Alexander John in explanation of this burst of optimism.

“With relative stability, expanding trade relations, and a more predictable geopolitical climate compared to many other parts of the world, economic activity continues to strengthen. This combination of increasing commercial momentum, minimal geopolitical disruption, and steady health and political environments has created an ideal landscape for continued growth and enhanced economic output.”

Launched in 2024, The Meetings Show Asia Pacific co-locates with Business Travel Show Asia Pacific. It will take place from 14 to 15 April at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore and is free to attend for meetings and events professionals.

The event also offers a hosted-buyer programme for decision-makers in Asia. Registration is open now at www.themeetingsshow-apac.com.

(Source: Northstar Travel Group)