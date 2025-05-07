Qatar expands flights to the Americas

DOHA, 8 MAY 2025: Qatar Airways is broadening travel options to and from the Americas with its upcoming increase in flights to Toronto and São Paulo.

Reaffirming its focus on serving growing demand, the airline will serve Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) with five weekly flights from 19 June 2025 and São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) with 17 weekly flights from 25 June 2025.

Photo credit: Qatar.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: “We launched our services to Toronto Pearson Airport less than six months ago and have seen a strong response in the market. We are proud to announce the increase in flights to meet the growing demand for our award-winning travel experience.”

At the same time, the airline is expanding in South America with additional flights to São Paulo, a key gateway and strategic hub for business and leisure travel.

Qatar Airways flights to Toronto (YYZ)

The airline inaugurated its flights to Toronto in December 2024, ahead of the festive season, and is planning to offer daily flights to the city this coming winter to provide passengers across Canada with enhanced connectivity to Doha and beyond. From 19 June 2025, Qatar Airways will operate five weekly flights to Toronto, with plans to offer daily service to Toronto during the winter timetable.

Qatar Airways flights to São Paulo (GRU)

From 25 June 2025, Qatar Airways will expand frequencies to São Paulo from 14 to 17 weekly flights.

The airline has connections to 55 destinations in Latin America through LATAM Airlines, including Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago de Chile.