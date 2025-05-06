Hilton’s NoMad brand lands in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 7 MAY 2025: Hilton has reached an agreement with UOL Group to open a NoMad hotel in Singapore, marking the brand’s entry into the fast-growing luxury lifestyle segment in Asia Pacific.

It will join NoMad London which opened in 2021.

(Photo credit Hilton). Artist impression of NoMad Singapore.

Developed in partnership with UOL Group, a leading Singapore-listed property and hospitality group, the new 173-room NoMad in Singapore will open in early 2027. Located on Orchard Road, guests will be on the doorstep of Singapore’s luxury retail corridor, lifestyle experiences and local heritage enclaves, including Arab Street, Bugis, and Chinatown.

“This signing adds a new and significant dimension to Hilton’s growth story in Asia Pacific, as we gain a critical foothold in the luxury lifestyle space,” said Hilton Asia Pacific President Alan Watts. “With demand for high-end, experience-driven stays surging across the region, the luxury gateway of Singapore offers the perfect backdrop to debut NoMad’s local luxury hospitality and will be the first of many cities in Asia to welcome the brand.”

“NoMad is built on the concept of a hotel as a welcoming home filled with stories. The signing of our first hotel in Singapore marks an exciting introduction of our brand to Asia Pacific,” said The Sydell Group Founder and CEO Andrew Zobler. “This debut is just the beginning as we seek out the best destinations to introduce NoMad, with several deals in advanced discussions in destinations in North America, Europe and beyond.”

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced in April 2024 that it had acquired a majority controlling interest in Sydell Group to expand the NoMad Hotels brand from its existing London flagship location to high-end markets worldwide. UOL is its first partner in the Asia Pacific.

UOL Group Chief Executive Liam Wee Sin noted: “We are excited to introduce NoMad to Singapore as part of our placemaking vision for Orchard Road. Alongside UOL’s upcoming private and exclusive preview of its luxury residential project, UpperHouse at Orchard Boulevard, and the award-winning Pan Pacific Orchard, we will form a trio that will contribute to the transformation of Orchard Road.”

With the signing of the NoMad hotel in Singapore, Hilton takes another step toward its plan to grow its luxury presence to 150 hotels in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Over the next two years, Hilton will open Waldorf Astoria properties in Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, Xi’an and Hanoi. Conrad Hotels & Resorts is expanding with upcoming properties in prime travel destinations across China, including Xi’an, Chengdu, and Nanjing, as well as in Nagoya,

Japan. Hilton has also expanded its luxury offering with the recent introduction of LXR Hotels & Resorts to Southeast Asia with Umana Bali, its second LXR property in the region, following ROKU KYOTO in Japan.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms in 139 countries and territories. NoMad London, the brand’s first luxury hotel bookable under Hilton’s portfolio, is located close to Covent Garden’s historic Bow Street Magistrates Court.