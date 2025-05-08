Buddhist tourism flights to Gaya

GURUGRAM, 9 MAY 2025: Air India will launch daily direct flights between Delhi and Gaya, starting 1 September 2025, using Air India’s A320 aircraft.

The new route adds Gaya as the 46th destination in Air India’s domestic route network. It will improve connectivity to Gaya and support Buddhist pilgrimage tourism. Travellers from other Asian countries can fly to Delhi and then connect with flights to Gaya, the closest city to the Buddhist temples and heritage sites at Bodh Gaya.

Photo credit: Air India.

Air India’s flights to Gaya are timed to enable convenient connections to and from Kathmandu, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Haneda.

Flight schedule

The flights can be booked through all channels, including Air India’s official website, mobile app, and travel agents.