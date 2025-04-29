Viejet deploys A321 on routes to Japan

SINGAPORE, 30 April 2025: Vietjet has welcomed a brand-new Airbus A321neo ACF aircraft, registration number VN-A516, that will be deployed on new direct routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan.

Singapore-based travellers can fly from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City for a quick getaway before continuing their trip to Japan. These route developments mark a significant milestone in Vietjet’s 2025 expansion, which also includes new services to Singapore, India, and China.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietjet’s new Airbus A321neo ACF aircraft lands at Tan Son Nhat Int Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The new A321 aircraft landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on 25 April, following its delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany.

Due to be deployed during Vietnam’s second-largest national holiday period this week — marking the 50th anniversary of Reunification Day combined with Labor Day — the new A321 will boost Vietjet’s capacity to meet the surge in travel demand on regional routes

This is the third new aircraft Vietjet has added to its fleet since the start of 2025. The airline plans to continue receiving new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing throughout the year, reinforcing its commitment to operating one of the region’s most dynamic and efficient fleets.

To celebrate the milestone, Vietjet offers promotional Eco-class fares starting from SGD86(*) for one-way flights from all Singapore-Vietnam flights (to Hanoi, Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc), along with super saver fares from Vietnam to Japan and beyond.

Building on this momentum, Vietjet expanded its international network by launching four new services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Beijing and Guangzhou in China. These additions mark a milestone in Vietjet’s 2025 expansion plan, including new services to India last month and the highly-anticipated launch of the Phu Quoc–Singapore route, which is set to commence on 30 May.

(*) Inclusive of taxes and fees, Vietjet’s inaugural flight, VJ856, from Ho Chi Minh City

(**) Exclusive of public holidays and peak periods