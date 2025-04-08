Qatar’s 777 Starlink rollout is almost complete

DOHA, 9 April 2025: Qatar Airways is just a few aircraft away from completing its Boeing 777 fleet-wide Starlink upgrade and will expand to its Airbus A350 fleet later this month.

Qatar Airways operates the largest Starlink-equipped fleet of Boeing 777s in the world, completing over 6,000 flights in the airline’s network of over 170 destinations.

The airline’s rapid rollout reinforces in-flight innovation leadership and marks one of the fastest and most ambitious Starlink installations in the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways will begin equipping its Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink Wi-Fi later this month, becoming the first airline in the world to offer this cutting-edge connectivity to passengers onboard the aircraft type.

With over 80% of its Boeing 777 fleet equipped with Starlink, the airline has operated over 6,000 global flights with unparalleled and fastest gate-to-gate internet Wi-Fi connectivity, unmatched by any other airline in the MENA region.