ITA Airways starts Integration into Star Alliance

SINGAPORE, 7 April 2025: ITA Airways has officially received approval to start the integration process into Star Alliance following approval of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board.

Building on its induction into the Lufthansa Group earlier this year, the latest decision paves the way for the airline’s entrance to the airline alliance.

Star Alliance Chief Executive Theo Panagiotoulias celebrated the milestone: “In early 2026, ITA Airways is expected to join the Star Alliance network as a full member officially. Our Chief Executive Board’s decision underscores our members’ strong confidence in ITA Airways. As a gateway for Italy, its addition strengthens our global network, offering seamless and connected journeys to more travellers worldwide.”

ITA Airways, CEO and General Manager Joerg Eberhart said: “We are excited to join the Star Alliance network and bring Made in Italy’s excellence into the alliance, further enhancing its global reach. This is a significant milestone in ITA Airways’ growth, and we look forward to offering our customers the future privileges of the world’s largest airline network.”

ITA Airways will add 360 daily flights to the Alliance network, further strengthening the alliance’s footprint in the European region. The biggest growth will come from its home cities, especially Rome and Milan, which are currently served by 16 Star Alliance members collectively.