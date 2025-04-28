Australian Tourism Exchange opens in Brisbane

BRISBANE, 29 April 2025: The Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) opened in Brisbane/Meanjin* on Monday, kicking off a four-day programme of business appointments between members of the Australian tourism industry and global tourism wholesalers and retailers.

Between Monday, 28 April, and Thursday, 1 May, around 1,600 Australian sellers and more than 700 global buyers will participate in 60,000 appointments at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Photo credit: Tourism Australia. Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison.

Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison said ATE is Tourism Australia’s largest annual trade event and is crucial in driving business from key international tourism markets to Australian tourism operators.

“ATE is a chance for our tourism industry to meet face-to-face with key tourism decision-makers from around the world and tell them about the incredible products and experiences Australia offers for international holidaymakers,” Harrison noted.

“The 1,600 Australian sellers here in Brisbane will have access to buyers from 31 countries, and the connections they make in coming days will drive international travellers to their businesses in the months and years ahead.”

Queensland Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said Brisbane was exceptionally fortunate to host ATE25. The event was last held in Queensland’s capital 17 years ago.

“Brisbane has changed significantly since the Australian Tourism Exchange was last here, and we’re so excited to have the opportunity to showcase just how much our city and state have evolved — we’ve got more to offer than ever before. We’ve certainly made the most of this brilliant hosting opportunity, with Queensland tourism operators taking up 191 booths, including 17 Indigenous operators, taking over a quarter of the trade show floor,” Powell said.

“With the green and gold runway set for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are determined to enhance our global appeal.”

ATE25 is delivered by Tourism Australia in partnership with Tourism Events Queensland, with support from the Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

*Meanjin is the traditional Indigenous name for Brisbane City, used by the Turrbal and Yuggera peoples. It means “the place of the spearhead” or “spike place”, referring to the shape of the Brisbane River in the city centre.