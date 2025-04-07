AAPA: Safety First seminar heads for Manila

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 April 2025: In partnership with Philippine Airlines, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) has confirmed the Asia Pacific Aviation Safety Seminar will be held from 10 to 11 September 2025 at the Hilton Manila in the Philippines.

The Asia Pacific Aviation Safety Seminar, APASS, is AAPA’s premier safety forum for the Asia Pacific airline community. It brings together safety professionals from across the region, including AAPA member airlines, regulators, manufacturers, maintenance and repair organisations (MRO), and solution providers.

The theme for APASS 2025, “SAFETY WITHOUT BORDERS: GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS, LOCAL IMPACT”, will cover operational resilience, human factors, safety leadership and risks arising from technology. It also covers evolving airspace threats, including spoofing, fatigue management, and data integration.

“As aviation safety challenges grow in complexity, our collective commitment to collaboration, data sharing and cross-disciplinary learning becomes even more critical,” said AAPA Director General. Subhas Menon. “APASS 2025 will offer the Asia Pacific safety community a unique opportunity to address high-priority safety concerns and strengthen alignment across safety domains. We are proud to partner with Philippine Airlines to host this important event in Manila.”