Skål International Bangkok appoints 2025 committee

BANGKOK, 21 March 2025: Skål International Bangkok held its Annual General Meeting and monthly networking lunch on Tuesday, 18 March.

Members endorsed new committee members for the 2025/2026 term at the meeting.

Photo credit: Andrew Wood. Committee lineup at the Hyatt Regency venue.

The club’s president, James Thurlby, confirmed online voting had been successfully conducted, leading to the election of a new committee.

“Statutory quorums were duly established, ensuring a smooth and transparent process,” the association’s vice president, Andrew Wood, noted in a press release.

Committee members for 2025/2026

• President – James Thurlby (elected Oct 2024)

• Vice President – Marvin Bemand

• Vice President 2 – Andrew J Wood

• Vice President, Women in Leadership – Kanokros “Aom” Wongvekin (elected Oct 2024)

• Secretary – Jennifer Ferris (elected Oct 2024)

• Treasurer – John Neutze

• Membership – Dr Maxso Ma

• Events – Pichai Visutriratana

• Young Skål – Dr Scott Smith

• PR & Young Skål – Yannika Chansrichawla

Thurlby reaffirmed the club’s commitment to sustainability, industry collaboration, and community support.

“I am particularly focused on driving benefits for our members, increasing our Young Skål members, and providing events aimed at women in leadership. Above all, what is most important to me is increasing our membership. Being one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, with its vibrant tourism community, this is a very achievable goal.”

For further information contact: www.skalbangkok.com

(Source: Andrew Wood)