OTAs boost their attraction bookings

SINGAPORE, 3 March 2025: Visitor attractions have seen a dramatic shift in distribution, with online travel agencies (OTAs) more than doubling their share of bookings since 2019.

New research released by Arival, the leading research authority and community for the tours, activities, and attractions sector, reveals that OTAs now deliver 18% of all attraction bookings globally from less than 10% before the pandemic.

The upcoming Arival 360 takes place in Valencia from 28 to 30 April.

Arival’s new research, ‘The State of Visitor Attractions’, delves into the big changes in distribution, ticketing technology, operations and marketing sweeping across the sector. Ticket distribution for visitor attractions – cultural sites and monuments, museums, zoos and aquariums, observation decks and amusement parks – has changed dramatically over the past five years.

“Visitor attractions have long been key drivers of tourism, the very reason to visit a place,” said Arival CEO and Founder Douglas Quinby. “Travelers demand to see the great sites is boundless, but the availability of tickets and the travel industry’s technical ability to access them are not. The big online travel experiences marketplaces recognize this, and they’ve made significant investments to be able to offer attraction tickets, in some cases despite – rather than in partnership with – the attractions themselves. Much work remains to be done to connect attractions to the global travel distribution ecosystem.”

Arival’s report, based on a survey of nearly 700 visitor attractions worldwide, reveals that despite the growth of OTAs and attraction websites, offline ticket sales remain the largest point of sale. Technology remains a limiting factor. One in three attractions fail to use a modern online ticketing system and lack online connectivity to reseller partners.

Findings from the report will be explored in more detail at the upcoming Arival 360 event in Valencia, taking place from April 28-30 at the Valencia Conference Centre. This must-attend European gathering, previously held in Berlin, will bring together creators and sellers of tours, activities, experiences, and attractions to learn, connect, and grow their businesses.

About the report

The Global Operator Landscape (3rd Edition): The State of Visitor Attractions is based on a survey of nearly 700 attractions worldwide and conducted in partnership with GetYourGuide, The Catalan Tourism Board, Expain, Rezgo, TripWorks and Viator. This research provides a comprehensive view of the state and structure of visitor attractions worldwide. It covers key industry trends in market structure and firmographics, sales and distribution, technology, marketing and product development.