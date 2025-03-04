ITE Hong Kong hosts seminar in Japan

HONG KONG, 5 March 2025: TKS, the organiser of ITE Hong Kong, recently hosted the ITE Hong Kong Outbound Seminar, which targeted Japan’s inbound industry from Hong Kong, at the Tokyo International Forum.

The two-hour seminar was attended by 30 organisations involved in inbound tourism to Japan.

Representatives of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Japan Office, TKS, and Infinity Communications, which has been staging its own Japan Exhibitors Group in ITE for years, spoke at the 2025 seminar.

HKTB highlights Hong Kong’s strengths as an international MICE destination and as the gateway to the Greater Bay Area. With a combined GDP of USD1.97 trillion in 2023, Hong Kong will be the world’s largest MICE destination.

TKS shared Hong Kong outbound statistics that showed a quality recovery in tourism spending through travel from the FIT sector. Nearly half of the trade visitors attending ITE worked with the Greater Bay FIT market.

