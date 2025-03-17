HK Express makes it five cities in Korea

HONG KONG, 19 March 2025: HK Express Airways will introduce two new routes to Cheongju and Daegu in South Korea from its home base in Hong Kong.

Starting on 5 June and 6 June 2025, HK Express will offer four weekly direct flights to Cheongju International Airport (CJJ) and Daegu International Airport (TAE).

Photo credit: HK Express

HK Express is the only carrier in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area that has direct flights to five destinations in Korea. It already flies to Seoul, Busan, and Jeju.

With 54 round trips weekly, travellers can mix and match these destinations using what airlines call an “Open Jaw” option — in one hub and out of another.

To mark the launch of the new Cheongju and Deagu route, the airline offered a limited-time promotion to all five destinations in Korea: Cheongju, Deagu, Seoul, Busan, and Jeju, with one-way fares as low as HKD108.

Flights to Cheongju and Deagu will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday using a 236-seat A321neo. Flight time is around three hours.

Travel dates

Cheongju: 5 June 2025 to 25 October 2025

Daegu: 6 June 2025 to 24 October 2025

Seoul, Busan, Jeju: 24 March 2025 to 25 October 2025

Cheongju, the capital of North Chungcheong Province, is renowned for its rich heritage. The breathtaking views from Sangdangsanseong Fortress provide visitors with profound insights into Korean history. Nature enthusiasts can find serenity along the Musimcheon, and the Cheongju National Museum offers a captivating glimpse into the essence of Korean culture. Cheongju is also a popular filming location for K-dramas, with many notable series shot here.

Deagu, South Korea’s fourth-largest city, is nestled in a valley surrounded by mountains. It showcases a vibrant cultural heritage and spectacular natural beauty. Travellers can find tranquillity in the ancient Donghwasa Temple or indulge in local delicacies at the bustling Seomun Market. Nature lovers should not miss the opportunity to hike the Palgongsan Mountain to see the Gatbawi Stone Buddha.