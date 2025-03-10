CX adds flights to Urumqi China

HONG KONG, 11 March 2025: Cathay Pacific is expanding its global network this year with direct flights between Hong Kong and Urumqi, China, starting 28 April 2025.

The new four-times-weekly flights will raise the Cathay Group’s combined passenger network in the Chinese Mainland to 20 destinations.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

This summer, Cathay Pacific and low-cost carrier HK Express will operate over 290 weekly return flights between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. This includes Beijing (Capital International Airport and Daxing International Airport), Shanghai (Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao International Airport), Chengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Ningbo, Qingdao, Sanya, Urumqi, Wenzhou, Wuhan, Xi’an, Xiamen and Zhengzhou.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Urumqi is an exciting new addition to our network, directly connecting our home city with an important Belt and Road hub in Northwestern China. We are delighted to announce Urumqi as the Cathay Group’s 11th new port this year, as we move closer to reaching 100 destinations globally in 2025.”

Cathay Pacific’s new Hong Kong-Urumqi route will be operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Flight schedule

Aside from Urumqi, Cathay Pacific will launch direct flights to Hyderabad in March, Dallas in April, Rome and Munich in June, and Brussels in August this year. HK Express commenced services in Sendai in January. It will launch direct flights to Nha Trang, Komatsu, and Ishigaki in April and Miyako (Shimojishima) in June.

The two airlines project to operate passenger services to more than 100 destinations worldwide within 2025.