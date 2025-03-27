HONG KONG, 28 March 2025: Hong Kong has solidified its position as a culinary powerhouse in Asia, boasting three spots in the top three of both Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 were revealed at a ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. Gaggan in Bangkok was named the best restaurant, while Hong Kong’s The Chairman and WING secured second and third places, respectively, each improving their standings from last year.

Celebrated chefs from Hong Kong who made it to the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025, with The Chairman and WING ranked 2nd and 3rd on the list. (Credit: The Forks & Spoons, Forklore).

Vicky Cheng, Chef and Owner of WING, also secured the coveted peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award. The achievement caps a remarkable 12 months for Hong Kong’s gastronomy scene, which began when Hong Kong’s Bar Leone stunned the hospitality world by debuting at number 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, the first ever bar to do so.

Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, said: “I would like to dedicate this recognition to everyone in Chinese restaurants who harness the beauty of Chinese cuisine to connect with friends from all corners of the globe. We’re thrilled to share our culinary journey on the international stage, inspiring others to explore the richness of our cuisine and the vibrant essence of Hong Kong’s dining scene.”

Vicky Cheng, Chef and Owner of WING, said: “Being recognised among the best restaurants in Asia is an incredible honour for our team and a reflection of our commitment to pushing culinary boundaries, and we are proud to contribute to Hong Kong’s rich culinary tapestry.”

Hong Kong’s success in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars firmly establishes the city as a premier destination for gastronomic excellence.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong will host the World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 for the first time on 8 October at the iconic Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, ensuring that this extraordinary year will further elevate the city’s reputation in the hospitality world.

(Source: Globe Newswire)