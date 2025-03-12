A New Air Bridge: Phu Quoc – Singapore Route

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2025: During Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Singapore from 11 to 13 March, Vietjet announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Singapore and Phu Quoc and the signing of a USD300 million aircraft financing agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners.

This milestone strengthens Singapore-Vietnam connectivity and fosters sustainable development between the two nations.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam congratulates Vietjet on the new Phu Quoc -Singapore route.

Vietjet expands routes to Singapore

Launching on 30 May 2025, Vietjet will schedule four roundtrip flights weekly on the new Phou Quoc – Singapore route, bringing Vietjet’s total weekly flights between Singapore and Vietnam to 78.

This addition marks Vietjet’s fourth route to Singapore, complementing existing services from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Danang. With this growing network, the airline can serve 500,000 passengers annually between the two countries.

Since introducing its Ho Chi Minh City – Singapore route in 2014, Vietjet has operated over 16,000 flights, transporting more than 2.6 million passengers between the two countries. The new Phu Quoc – Singapore route should further boost tourism and strengthen economic, trade, and cultural ties.

USD300 Million Aircraft Financing Agreement

Vietjet and Carlyle Aviation Partners have signed a USD300 million financing agreement to support the delivery of new aircraft in during 2025 and 2026. The deal is a key step in Vietjet’s strategy to expand its modern fleet, which includes over 400 aircraft on order.

“We are proud to be a long-term strategic partner of Vietjet, supporting its international growth and commitment to providing affordable, convenient travel options,” said Carlyle Aviation Partners President Alexander Rasnava.

Carlyle Aviation Partners, the aviation arm of The Carlyle Group, manages 363 aircraft across 53 countries. The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with USD447 billion in assets, plays a vital role in the international aviation supply chain.

Vietjet fosters trade and cultural exchange

Vietjet chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao commented: “Vietjet is more than an airline — it is a driver of economic trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.”

With over 115 aircraft and serving more than 230 million passengers, Vietjet continues its commitment to sustainable development and cultural cooperation. As Singapore remains Vietnam’s largest investor with USD84.5 billion in investments, Vietjet’s partnerships with Singaporean firms contribute billions of dollars annually, fostering financial, trade, and innovation-driven collaboration.