AirAsia X flies to Karachi

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 March 2025: AirAsia X Is kicking off Q1 2025 on a high with the announcement of a new route to Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, starting 30 May 2025.

The four-times-weekly flights mark another milestone in the airline’s international expansion, adding a new destination to its network of 22 routes.

Photo credit: AirAsia X. Flights to Karachi start 30 May.

AirAsia X will be the only low-cost carrier in Malaysia offering a direct service to Karachi from Kuala Lumpur (KUL). This will allow Malaysians to explore Pakistan and the thriving Pakistani community in Malaysia to fly home affordably.

The AirAsia X flights to Karachi will compete head-on with Malaysia’s Batik Air, which flies the Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Karachi (KHI) route three times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday) using a 167-seat Boeing 737-800 for the six-hour and 10-minute flight.

Batik Air’s flight OD135 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1700 and arrives in Karachi at 2010.

Flight OD136 departs Karachi (KHI) at 2110 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0625. The airline’s average roundtrip fare on the route is USD660.

The new AirAsia X service will connect travellers from Pakistan to Malaysia and the rest of ASEAN through the group’s AirAsia (AK) and Thai AirAsia (FD) networks.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “Karachi is a dynamic city with a rich history and a thriving economy, and we are proud to be the sole low-cost carrier connecting this vibrant metropolis to our extensive network beyond Malaysia. This route will also open up hundreds of seamless connectivity options for travellers to key markets such as Australia, China, Thailand, and more via our Fly-Thru services.”

AirAsia X forecasts that more than 100,000 passengers will fly on the route annually. The Malaysian government aims to welcome 30 million tourists during the Visit Malaysia 2026.

AAX offers promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Karachi, starting from MYR959 all-in* one-way and from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur for PKR64,990 all-in* one-way. The promotional fare is available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com from now until 20 April 2025 for the travel from 30 May 2025 to 27 March 2026.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Karachi (KHI):

*The all-in fare includes fuel surcharge, applicable taxes and fees, and a 7 kg cabin baggage allowance. Terms and conditions apply.