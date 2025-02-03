Autograph Collection debuts in Phuket

BANGKOK, 4 February 2025: Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has opened the Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection, the first Autograph Collection Hotel in Phuket and the third in Thailand.

Located on the Cape Panwa peninsula, the 159-room Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection is 12 km from Phuket Town, 24 km from the tourist haven of Patong Beach, and 45 km from Phuket International Airport.

The resort has hired Rome Panitkuljukkrawal as the General Manager.

Veranda Resort Phuket, Autograph Collection will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International.