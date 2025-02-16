Travel associations back TMA

SINGAPORE, 17 February 2025: Travel Meet Asia 2025 welcomes various associations representing the travel trade communities across ASEAN that generate outbound travel.

Scheduled for 25 to 26 June at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia, the show is endorsed and supported by the

Association of The Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA), Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) and Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA).

Organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, TMA brings together over 1,300 attendees, over 140 exhibitors and more than 400 invited buyers. It’s two full days of B2B meetings with key buyers and outstanding conferences that gather leading brands in the industry!

The partnerships with national travel agency associations in ASEAN bring potential outbound buyers from Indonesia and Southeast Asia, offering unparalleled networking opportunities for exhibiting companies.

Travel Meet Asia gathers international exhibitors with business segments covering the key verticals of travel. Participating exhibitors can pre-schedule meeting appointments with buyers from Southeast Asia and internationally.

