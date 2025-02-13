Oceania Cruises hires SVP sales

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2025: Oceania Cruises has appointed Brennan Quesnele as the brand’s new Senior Vice President of Sales, effective 24 February 2025.

Quesnele will report directly to Oceania Cruises President Frank A Del Rio.

Brennan Quesnele Oceania Cruises Senior Vice President of Sales.

Quesnele joins Oceania Cruises from its sister brand, Norwegian Cruise Line, where he held the role of Vice President of Strategic and National Accounts since July 2022. Before Norwegian Cruise Line, Quesnele served in various executive leadership roles within the sales, marketing, and product areas at Flight Centre Travel Group.

Quesnele will oversee the execution of Oceania Cruises’ sales strategies and partner relationships around the globe and will be charged with maximising growth opportunities across all trade partner sales channels as the brand heads into a period of unprecedented growth. Field Sales, Strategic Accounts, and International Sales heads — Tricia Wolf, Scott Kluesner, and Jason Worth — will report to Quesnele.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brennan to the Oceania Cruises family. He’s a fiercely passionate champion of travel advisors and brings the perfect blend of vision, strategy, and relationship management to our sales organisation. I’m confident Brennan will make a tremendous impact as we welcome three new ships over the next four years,” stated Del Rio.