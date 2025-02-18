Broome is back on Jetstar Asia’s schedule

SINGAPORE, 19 February 2025: Jetstar Asia confirms it will resume its Singapore – Broome Western Australia flights for a second season starting 1 April 2025.

It follows a successful inaugural season for the direct flights launched in June 2024 and pitched at Singaporean leisure travellers looking for off-the-beaten-track destinations to explore

Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm celebrates Broome’s pearling heritage.

Available from 1 April to 25 October 2025, the new season will cater to the high demand for travel to Western Australia, delivering 10,800 inbound seats, representing a 67% increase compared to last year.

Using Jetstar Asia’s A320s with 180 seats, the flight time between Singapore and Broome is four hours and 10 minutes. Departures from Singapore are twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The demand increase reflects Western Australia’s popularity as a destination for Singaporeans. The International Visitor Survey June & September 2024 results revealed Western Australia to be the most popular travel destination within Australia for Singaporeans, attracting 105,000 visitors by September 2024.

Broome is quickly becoming a sought-after destination, with new tours and activities catering to international visitors.

Jetstar Asia (3K) launched the first direct flights from Singapore to Broome, Western Australia, on 25 June 2024.

It made Jetstar Asia the only airline to operate international flights to regional Western Australia. Significantly, it marked the first time scheduled services have been established between the two destinations. The airline said it intended to deliver season two in April 2025.

For travellers from Singapore, Broome is the gateway to the Kimberley region. It is famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, including the white sands of Cable Beach, the dinosaur footprints at Gantheaume Point, and whale watching in the Indian Ocean.

The route also provides a direct link for residents from Australia’s Northwest to Singapore, opening up new international travel opportunities with easy access to Jetstar Asia’s extensive network and many partner airlines through Changi Airport. As a destination in its own right, Singapore offers an incredible shopping and dining scene as well as exciting nightlife.

Roundtrip fares during season one averaged between USD258 to USD249.

Flight schedule April 2025

3K161 departs Singapore (SIN) at 0950 and arrives in Broome (BRM) at 1400 on Tuesday.

3K167 departs Singapore (SIN) at 1215 and arrives in Broome (BRM) at 1635 on Saturday.

3K162 departs Broome (BRM) at 1500 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 1910 on Tuesday.

3K168 departs Broome (BRM) at 1725 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 2135 on Saturday.

Broome in 2025

Many destinations claim to be a cultural melting pot, but Broome / Rubibi, the western gateway to the Kimberley, is a vibrant mix. The town dates back to the pearling settlements of the 1800s, with the Aboriginal culture and landscape dating back millennia. Today, Broome is one of the world’s finest Australian South Sea Pearls producers, rich in Aboriginal culture and Asian heritage. Broome has launched several new experiences for visitors to enjoy.

Discover the Beauty of Broome Pearls

Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm will celebrate Broome’s pearling heritage as part of Pearls and Plates, a series of exclusive culinary and cultural events hosted by two Western Australian pearling families.

From 30 May to 31 May, enjoy a curated menu of pearl meat and foraged foods created alongside the local Bardi Jawi people of the Dampier Peninsula, and admire the Australian South Sea pearls grown at the Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm.

Explore Aboriginal Culture

Experience Broome’s unique Aboriginal culture on a tour with Mabu Buru Tours. Binba Mayi is a new coastal foraging experience which includes a half-day 4WD tour along Broome’s mudflats and mangroves. Guests will learn traditional foraging techniques from an Aboriginal guide and enjoy a conventional bush barbecue.

Adventure in Broome

Broome Adventure Cruises has cruising adventures that take you through the blissful scenery of Roebuck Bay and its secluded bays, stopping to find perfectly preserved 120 million-year-old dinosaur footprints. Broome is one of the best paleontological sites in the world for discovering preserved dinosaur footprints.

Breweries and beach clubs

The Spinifex Brewery Cable Beach and Cable Beach Club Resort & Spa are ideal locations to relax in comfort and style, serving up delicious food and top-tier ambience.

Spinifex Brewery is known for its fresh, straight-from-tank-to-tap beer, brewed at its onsite 6HL brewery. Cable Beach Club Resort & Spa offers not only luxury accommodations but also a variety of restaurants serving different cuisines, with Sunset Grill the ideal location to take in a golden Broome sunset over Cable Beach.

2025 Season of Staircase to the Moon

Astrotourism WA has announced the 2025 dates for the breathtaking natural phenomenon ‘Staircase to the Moon’. Witness the magic over Broome’s Roebuck Bay as the full moon rises across the exposed tidal flats, creating the impression of a staircase leading to the moon. Staircase to the Moon Markets in Broome are also held on full moon nights from April to October.