Bird Aero Services reps for Thai Vietjet

DUBAI, UAE, 3 February 2025: Bird Travels confirmed last week the appointment of Bird Aero Services FZCO based in Dubai, as the General Sales Agent of VietJet Thailand in the United Arab Emirates.

Bird Aero Services FZCO is the second Middle Eastern arm of Bird Group, complementing Bird Travels Private Limited, India’s largest airline management company. Since July 2024, it has served as VietJet’s Passenger Sales Agent in the UAE market. Bird Aero Services FZCO will now represent VietJet Thailand as its General Sales Agent and support the airline in establishing its footprint in the UAE market for both passenger and cargo services.

Photo credit: Vietjet Thailand.

Established in 2014, Vietjet Thailand operates 11 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. It also operates cross-country flights from Phuket to Chiang Ma and Chiang Raii. Its international flights connect Thailand with Vietnam, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan and Taipei.

About Bird Travels

Bird Travels Private Limited, the flagship company of Bird Group, is India’s largest airline representation company, providing airline management, distribution, sales, and marketing services. It exclusively represents more than 26 international airlines leisure and lifestyle brands in India.

Founded in 1971 in India, Bird Group has a footprint across the Indian Sub-Continent, Europe and the Middle East. Its core business includes covers information technology, travel & aviation services, hospitality, automotive, retail and education.

In the UAE, Bird Group successfully expanded its footprint since 2009 by forming Bird Technologies, Dubai UAE, which specialises in technology solutions customised for the travel and aviation industry.