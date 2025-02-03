Batik Air releases its all-new Batik Air Club

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 February 2025: Batik Air Malaysia has released details of its all-new frequent flyer programme, the Batik Air Club, which replaces Malindo Miles.

Batik Air Club has been completely reimagined, revealing a refreshed reward system perfectly aligned with Batik Air’s dynamic new identity.

Batik Air’s Facebook promotion recruits FFP members.

Here are the standouts of the new Batik Air Club rewards system.

Broader coverage for earning & redeeming points: Accumulate points and redeem them for free flights with Batik Air Malaysia and all airlines within the Lion Air Group. Points are rewarded based on the fare class booked (starting from Value Fare), and bookings must be made directly through the Batik Air Malaysia website.

Convert points from shopping: Turn shopping into points with every purchase using partner banks’ credit cards and redeem them for free flights.

Exclusive privileges: Up to 25% extra points, priority access, exclusive promotions and benefits for members.

Batik Air has streamlined the rewards system by integrating existing Malindo Miles points into Batik Air Club points.

Conversion Ratio: 1,000 Malindo Miles = 10 Batik Air Club points.

Redemption Value: 1 Batik Air Club point = MYR 1.