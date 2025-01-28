Vietjet expands China network

HO CHI MINH CITY, 29 January 2025: Vietjet introduces new direct routes to Beijing and Guangzhou effective 30 March, with 24 weekly return flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the Chinese cities.

The latest route announcements follow the recent introduction of flights to Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xi’an as Vietnam’s low-cost airline rapidly expands its network in China. A320s and A321s serve the routes.

Ho Chi Minh City – Beijing

The Ho Chi Minh City – Beijing route will operate daily, with flights connecting Vietnam’s southern commercial hub to Beijing Daxing International Airport.

Flight VJ3948 will depart Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2010 and arrive in Beijing (PKX) at 0200 plus a day. (Daily).

Flight VJ3949 will depart Beijing (PKX) at 0300 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0655. (Daily).

Hanoi – Beijing

The Hanoi – Beijing flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and the flights from Beijing to Hanoi will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Flight VJ7712 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 2045 and arrives in Beijing (PKX) at 0110 plus a day. (Tue, Thu and Sat).

Flight VJ7713 departs Beijing (PKX) at 0215 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0450. (Wed, Fri and Sun)

The Ho Chi Minh City – Guangzhou route will operate daily, connecting to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Daily flights are also scheduled for the Hanoi – Guangzhou route. A321s serve both routes. According to timetable data supplied by the airline, flights are due to launch on 30 March.

Hanoi – Guangzhou

Flight VJ7526 will depart Hanoi (HAN) at 2325 and arrive in Guangzhou (CAN) at 0205 plus a day. (Daily).

Flight VJ7527 will depart Guangzhou (CAN) at 0305 and arrive in Hanoi (HAN at 0400. (Daily).

Ho Chi Minh City – Guangzhou

Flight VJ3908 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2145 and arrives in Guangzhou (CAN) at 0130, plus a day. (Daily).

Flight VJ3909 departs Guangzhou (CAN) at 0230 and arrives at Ho Chin Minh City (SGN) at 0405. (Daily).