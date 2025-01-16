TransNusa to fly Bali-Perth route

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 17 January 2025: TransNusa Aviation Mandiri (TransNusa) kicks off 2025 by introducing a new international route between Indonesia’s top tourism destination, Bali and Perth, Australia, effective 20 March 2025.

TransNusa opened online ticket sales on 15 January via its website and through online travel agencies. Fare starts at IDR1,799,000 (AUD169, USD163 and MYR514).

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Bernard Francis said TransNusa has introduced this new international route to provide passengers with additional travel choices on one of the busiest routes between Indonesia and Australia.

“Bali-Perth is a golden route with the highest number of passengers annually. Hence, the demand for this route is significant,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa will launch the maiden flight from Bali to Perth on 20 March.

Initially, TransNusa will operate three weekly flights on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. From 12 April, the airline will increase frequency to four weekly, adding a Tuesday departure and, from 1 June, introducing daily services.

TransNusa will deploy an Airbus A320 with 174 seats for the three-hour and 40-minute flight.

Flight schedule

Flight 8B080 will depart Bali at 0910 from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) and arrive in Perth (PER) at 1250.

Flight 8B081 will depart Perth (PER) at 1335 and arrive at Denpasar (DPS), Bali, 1720.

TransNusa already operates flights from Bali to Indonesia’s diving haven, Manado scheduling five flights weekly. Tourists from Perth will have an opportunity to extend their holiday to Manado.

TransNusa introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Intl Airport (SZB) in October 2023, offering daily flights using a 174-seat A320. TransNusa is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.